Geisinger releases top baby names of 2020 in Pennsylvania

These are the most popular names for babies born during the pandemic.

Geisinger Hospitals in Pennsylvania releases the most used names of 2020

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Liam and Ava came out on top this year for the number one boy and girl names of babies at Geisinger Hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Liam, who was runner up in 2019, outshined 2019’s winner, Noah. Meanwhile, Ava wasn’t even in the top five of 2019 names.

The top 10 boy names include:

Liam Mason Noah Owen Oliver Lucas Wyatt Jackson Carson Carter

The top 10 girl names were:

Ava Sophia Emma Harper Olivia Evelyn Aurora Amelia Charlotte Isabella

As of December 21, the names were ranked out of almost 5,000 babies at five different Geisinger hospitals in Pennsylvania.