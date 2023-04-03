ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On April 1st, WFXR’s very own, George Noleff, took home second place in the ‘Old Dominion Heritage 2022 award in Large Market TV’ category at the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.

Over the years, George Noleff has gone into the forests and waters of Virginia to learn and educate viewers with his “Outdoors Bound” and “On the Farm” segments. On Saturday, he was honored amongst 39 news organizations and journalists in Virginia and West Virginia for the hard work he puts forth with his stories.

From fishing to farming to hunting to agriculture, Noleff has the scoop on it all. Tune in to WFXR at 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 10:00 p.m. on weekdays to learn more about everything outdoors with our award-winning reporter, George Noleff!

George Noleff smiles from ear-to-ear

WFXR is proud of Noleff’s work and looks forward to his next great story!