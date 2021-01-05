GIANT helps fight student hunger with new initiative to assist local schools

The GIANT company started a new initiative to help make sure local students have enough food. But, the supermarket chain needs the community’s help.

Beginning now until the end of February, GIANT customers can round up their grocery bill or convert their shopping points to help local public schools fight hunger.

The GIANT company will match customer donations up to $1.5 million.

The money will be distributed to local schools based on need, and will help with meal programs, covering student meal debt, and building food pantries.

“One of our key pillars, one thing that we’re very passionate about, is eliminating hunger, so throughout the pandemic, throughout the year, we’ve looked for ways to more closely tie what we’re doing in the community to that specific pillar,” explains GIANT Social Impact Manager Emily Steinkamp. “[It’s] a no brainer, a food company working to eliminate hunger.”