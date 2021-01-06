GIANT offers free weekly cooking classes with nutritionist for the new year

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company will be offering free virtual cooking classes with a nutritionist every Tuesday, providing a live opportunity to cook affordable, simple meals each week.

“All of us are looking to start the new year with a fresh start and that includes meal ideas to bring the family together around the table,” said Rabyia Bower, RD, LD, regional nutritionist with The GIANT Company. “Our series of free virtual classes provide quick and affordable solutions to eliminate meal fatigue and spark inspiration in your kitchen this year.”

There is a full schedule of free weekly virtual classes that, all requiring advanced registration, customers can earn 200 CHOICE Rewards points when they register and attend the entire class.

A complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class is also available on the event page.

The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists are also available virtually for group presentations, lunch and learns and to answer your nutrition questions. Visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites for more information and a schedule of upcoming classes.