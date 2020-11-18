Gobbler’s Knob won’t have visitors to greet Phil this Groundhog Day

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers are set to announce at sunrise Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, what kind of weather they say the rodent is […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle announced that Phil the groundhog will still be making his live appearance from Gobbler’s Knob this coming Groundhog Day, February 2, 2021, but there will be no in-person attendance or guests on the grounds due to COVID.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is developing numerous live internet, website and virtual events and interactions that will take place of the traditional in-person events, you can find information on this here.

“The guests who come to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney each February from around the world are a key component to making Groundhog Day so special,” says Jeff Lundy, president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. “We look forward to the day when we can welcome back all our guests and faithful followers, hopefully in February of 2022.”