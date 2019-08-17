Golf fundraiser raises money for fallen soldiers memorial

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – About 100 people packed the the Sportsman’s Golf Course in Harrisburg for the “Golf for the Fallen” fundraiser Saturday.

The event benefits the Fallen Heroes Memorial project.

The memorial at Fort Indiantown Gap will be dedicated to Sargeants Brian Mowery, Edward Koehler and Kenneth VanGiesen.

The three men died while serving our country in July of 2011.

They were in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom.

In addition to golfing, Saturday’s event raised money via a barbecue, raffles and prizes, donated from various businesses and organizations.

“A chance for us to memorialize them and reflect on everything we’ve done and just a place for us to go and appreciate the service and sacrifices they’ve given for us, the community and for this great nation,” said Michael Gustin, who organized the event.

The memorial is expected to go up in the fall.

Organizers say be on the lookout for more events in the future to raise money for the families of the fallen soldiers and for veterans battling PTSD.