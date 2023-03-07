HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro revealed his state budget and is looking to lose one tax that most Pennsylvanians have to pay.

Shapiro, touting a more conservative budget, is looking to do away with Pa’s cell phone taxes. Right now, cell taxes in Pennsylvania are over 16% of your monthly bill.

During Shapiro’s budget speech, he looked to remove the cell phone tax.

“First, let’s eliminate the state cell phone tax. In today’s world, practically everyone has a cell phone – and being connected to the rest of the world is critical to economic stability, safety, family, and success.”