Gov. Wolf announces largest solar energy commitment in the United States

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced on Monday a major solar energy initiative that will produce nearly 50 percent of all of Pennsylvania’s state government electricity through seven new solar energy arrays throughout the state.

This project is titled Project PULSE (Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy) as a part of Wolf’s GreenGov challenge. It will go into operation on January 1, 2023. The project is the largest solar commitment announced by any government in the U.S. to date.

“In issuing the GreenGov challenge, I charged the state government with leading by example in demonstrating sustainable governance and lowering greenhouse gas emissions to reduce the risks of climate change in Pennsylvania,” Governor Wolf said. “This included significantly reducing energy use and pursuing an ambitious goal of obtaining at least 40 percent of electricity from clean energy generated in the state. I commend General Services for their GreenGov leadership in not only meeting this goal but exceeding it.”

“Pennsylvania has been a national energy leader for more than one hundred years. As we continue to diversify our grid with clean renewable sources of energy, we want to maintain Pennsylvania’s leadership position and bring the associated economic, health and environmental benefits to all Pennsylvanians. As Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard – which has driven solar and renewable development for the past decade and a half – sunsets at the end of May, we need more of the innovative, resourceful thinking demonstrated in this project to keep the market for clean renewable energy strong in the commonwealth.”

Solar arrays will be built in seven locations in six counties: Columbia, Juniata, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and York. When completed, the total 191-megawatt project is expected to deliver 361,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year, supplying 100 percent of electricity for 434 accounts across 16 state agencies, or about half the electricity used by state government. The solar project will create 400-plus jobs and begin lowering carbon dioxide emissions statewide by 157,800 metric tons each year – the equivalent of the emissions from nearly 27,000 homes or taking 34,000 cars off the roads.

General Services contracted with Constellation, a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission-licensed electric generation supplier, to secure a 15-year fixed-price supply agreement. Serving as a technical advisor on the purchase, the Penn State Facilities Engineering Institute coordinated an innovative retail approach.

The Wolf Administration will hold a virtual news conference at 11 AM Monday to formally introduce the project.