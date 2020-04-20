Gov. Wolf signs Senate Bill 841 to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 841 Monday that helps local communities and businesses respond to the COVID-19 emergency and protect the public.

The bill provides flexibility on property tax deadlines, allows remote public meetings and notarization of documents so online vehicle sales can resume.

“This bipartisan legislation gives local governments and businesses additional options to help property taxpayers and address various needs,” said Gov. Wolf. “COVID-19 remains a very real threat and each of us needs to continue doing our part to cut back on physical interactions. This new law is a measured and safe way to provide relief as we continue to monitor the spread of the virus.”

The bill does the following: