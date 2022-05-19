ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Friday, May 20, Governor Tom Wolf will present Governor’s Awards for Excellence to 12 Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA) members for their work and dedication to the people of Pennsylvania.

The awards recognize employees for exemplary service that reflects, “initiative, leadership, innovation, and increased efficiency.” The 12 employees are among 50 award recipients throughout 12 agencies being honored for their excellence.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Major General Mark Schindler said, “I am so proud of our twelve employees who have earned this prestigious award. Our dedicated workforce strives daily to improve the lives of veterans and their families. Today they are recognized for their excellence.”

To learn more about the DMVA, visit www.dmva.pa.gov.