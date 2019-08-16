Gov. Wolf to sign gun violence reduction executive order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Governor Tom Wolf is expected to sign an executive order on reducing gun violence in Pennsylvania.

The order will include two dozen new initiatives and reforms.

It will create new state offices focused on violence prevention and reduction, expand programs that promote safety, and increase data sharing between public and government agencies in other states.

The governor was scheduled to sign the order earlier this week but postponed the event after the shooting of six police officers in Philadelphia.

The signing ceremony will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol.