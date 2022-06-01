(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to many Pennsylvanians.

“The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean painful decisions like paying for food or rent,” Wolf said. “I see that pain in communities across Pennsylvania and I want to talk about solutions. I want to put $2,000 checks into the hands of Pennsylvanians and families that need it.”

Wolf has proposed the PA Opportunity Program, which would see the direct payments come from $500 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The payments would go to Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less.

The program aims to help families who are still economically recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, or support them with covering pandemic-related costs and managing the current, every day increasing cost of living.

On Wednesday, Wolf urged the Republican-led General Assembly of the Pennsylvania Legislature to take action.

“Now is the time to act, and the bill has already been introduced in the General Assembly,” said Gov. Wolf. “To the Republican leaders in the General Assembly, I say let’s pass this bill now.”

He was joined by Rep. Emily Kinkead at West View HUB in Pittsburgh. In addition to Rep. Kinkead, the governor was joined by Senator Lindsey Williams, Scott Pavlot, founder of West View HUB, and stakeholders in the Pittsburgh community.