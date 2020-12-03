Gov. Wolf urges Congress to extend unemployment programs through 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While many Pennsylvanians continue to rely on a variety of unemployment programs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Tom Wolf advocated for thousands of workers by urging Congress to extend unemployment programs through 2021.

Because many of these programs are set to expire at the end of the month, Gov. Wolf sent a letter on Thursday to the state’s Congressional delegation requesting that the federal government continue these programs.

In the letter, Gov. Wolf outlines four recommended actions. Specifically, Wolf recommended extending Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through 2021, extending Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, extending No-interest Loans to the UC Trust Fund, and renewing Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

As stated in his letter, Gov. Wolf says, “On behalf of Pennsylvania families, state and local economies, and our UC system, I urge you to extend the above provisions of the CARES Act. Pennsylvania, and the country, will benefit from it.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Labor & Industry has paid nearly $32 billion in total unemployment benefits.