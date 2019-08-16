Gov. Wolf: “We need to do something to stop gun violence all across Pennsylvania.”​

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order on Friday aimed at reducing gun violence in Pennsylvania.

The executive order creates a new Office of Gun Violence and Prevention within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The office will also contain the Special Council on Gun Violence, which will meet within the next 60 days to start work on a plan to reduce gun violence.​​

“We need to do everything we can to protect our people here,” said Charles Ramsey, Chairman of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“Because if we wait around for the federal government to do it, it’s not going to happen any time soon,” Ramsey added.

​​The executive order also creates a new Division of Violence Prevention at the Department of Health. ​​

The Governor is also pushing lawmakers to pass legislation like red flag laws and expanded background checks.​​

“I look forward to continuing this conversation with the legislature as we move into the fall session,” said Governor Wolf. “We need to do something to stop gun violence all across Pennsylvania.”​