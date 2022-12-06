EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over 10,000,000 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties.
HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very low-income Pennsylvanians.
The total number of $10,323,668 will be distributed throughout the counties. The funding will work to create new units, repair existing units, and fund home repairs.
Following is the list of HOME funding awards:
Blair County
- $315,000 to the Blair County Commissioners for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Blair County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Butler County
- $200,000 to the City of Butler for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler.
Columbia County
- $322,803 to Columbia County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of Community Strategies Group.
Cumberland County
- $268,955 to Cumberland County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of Luminest.
- $100,000 to Cumberland County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of Tri-County Housing Development Corporation.
Elk County
- $275,000 to the City of St. Mary’s for rental rehabilitation in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC.
- $1,100,000 to the City of St. Mary’s for rental unit construction in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC.
Fayette County
- $882,000 to Fayette County for rental unit construction.
- $194,250 to Fayette County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of City Mission.
Greene County
- $750,000 to Greene County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Greene County Planning and Community Development Department.
Lawrence County
- $650,000 to the City of New Castle for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
- $500,000 to Shenango Township for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
Lebanon County
- $400,000 to Lebanon County for down payment and closing cost subsidies in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lebanon.
Luzerne County
- $500,000 to the City of Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittston.
Mercer County
- $500,000 to the City of Farrell for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
Mifflin County
- $350,000 to the Mifflin County Commissioners for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Mifflin County Planning & Development Office.
Northumberland County
- $300,000 to Mount Carmel Borough for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with SEDA Council of Governments.
- $300,000 to Mount Carmel Township for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with SEDA Council of Governments.
- $915,660 to Mount Carmel Township for rental unit construction in partnership with Housing Development Corporation of Northumberland County and Housing Authority of Northumberland County.
Susquehanna County
- $400,000 to the Susquehanna Depot Borough for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Trehab Community Action Agency.
Union County
- $500,000 to Union County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Union County Housing Authority.
Venango County
- $600,000 to Venango County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Venango County Regional Planning Commission.
HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.