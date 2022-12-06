Shown is the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over 10,000,000 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties.

HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

The total number of $10,323,668 will be distributed throughout the counties. The funding will work to create new units, repair existing units, and fund home repairs.

Following is the list of HOME funding awards:

Blair County

$315,000 to the Blair County Commissioners for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Blair County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Butler County

$200,000 to the City of Butler for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler.

Columbia County

$322,803 to Columbia County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of Community Strategies Group.

Cumberland County

$268,955 to Cumberland County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of Luminest.

$100,000 to Cumberland County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of Tri-County Housing Development Corporation.

Elk County

$275,000 to the City of St. Mary’s for rental rehabilitation in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC.

$1,100,000 to the City of St. Mary’s for rental unit construction in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC.

Fayette County

$882,000 to Fayette County for rental unit construction.

$194,250 to Fayette County for a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant on behalf of City Mission.

Greene County

$750,000 to Greene County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Greene County Planning and Community Development Department.

Lawrence County

$650,000 to the City of New Castle for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

$500,000 to Shenango Township for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

Lebanon County

$400,000 to Lebanon County for down payment and closing cost subsidies in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lebanon.

Luzerne County

$500,000 to the City of Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittston.

Mercer County

$500,000 to the City of Farrell for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

Mifflin County

$350,000 to the Mifflin County Commissioners for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Mifflin County Planning & Development Office.

Northumberland County

$300,000 to Mount Carmel Borough for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with SEDA Council of Governments.

$300,000 to Mount Carmel Township for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with SEDA Council of Governments.

$915,660 to Mount Carmel Township for rental unit construction in partnership with Housing Development Corporation of Northumberland County and Housing Authority of Northumberland County.

Susquehanna County

$400,000 to the Susquehanna Depot Borough for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Trehab Community Action Agency.

Union County

$500,000 to Union County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Union County Housing Authority.

Venango County

$600,000 to Venango County for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Venango County Regional Planning Commission.

HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.