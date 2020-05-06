Governor Cuomo and New York State working on initiatives to ‘build back better’ and learn from the pandemic

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said this is one of the most challenging times that this state has faced in modern history and New York State is going to take this opportunity to learn from this pandemic.

Cuomo’s plan for the state to “build back better” includes reorganizing hospitals to operate as one system in a public health emergency. Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, will lead the effort to institutionalize hospitals.

Tuesday, Cuomo announced a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a blueprint to reimagine education in the new normal. As New York State looks towards reopening schools, the future of education and the use of technology in schools will be reimagined.

Kids aren’t the only ones who have had to rely on technology during the pandemic. Governor Cuomo also announced a partnership with Eric Schmidt, former executive chairman and CEO of Google. Schmidt said the first priorities are tele-health, remote learning, and broadband. His initiative will look for solutions that help the most people in many different situations that can be presented now and accelerated in the future.

The testing and tracing system former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is working to develop will also play a major role in the future as regions in New York begin to restart.

Cuomo said he does not believe this will be the last public health emergency we’ll go through and these initiatives will make New York better prepared in the future to handle those emergencies.