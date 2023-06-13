JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro joined Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding in Juniata County to celebrate “Dairy Month!”

The pair toured Reinford Farms in Walker Township, which is home to 1,500+ cows.

Shapiro highlighted his budget proposal, which would add more than $13 million to the Pennsylvania Farm Bill.

The bill would put farmland to use, increase agriculture education and supports farmers’ access to new technology.

“It is important we think just not about our traditional focus on agriculture but the new way we are going to make these investments,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro says there is bipartisan support to increase funding for agriculture.