Governor Tom Wolf postponed signing executive order due to Philadelphia shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf postponed signing an executive order, aimed at reducing gun violence in Pennsylvania, after Wednesday night’s police shooting in Philadelphia.

​The Governor had planned to take executive action on Thursday but instead traveled to Philadelphia. That executive order will be signed on Friday.​​

The Governor and other lawmakers have been pushing for legislation to be passed at the state capitol, including expanding background checks.​​

“I will continue to move forward with efforts to reduce gun violence to ensure that we are doing everything we can to prevent a situation like this from occurring again,” said Wolf. “This type of terror should never happen in our commonwealth.”​​

A statement from a House Republican Caucus spokesman points out that the suspect in the Philadelphia shooting has a long criminal record, and should not have owned firearms in the first place.

​​”It proves once again that criminals will not follow any existing or new firearm law, and we must examine the root causes of violence, crime and mental illness in our communities before we force mandates upon the millions of Pennsylvanians who legally and responsibly own firearms,” said Mike Straub Pa. House Republican Caucus Spokesman.​

