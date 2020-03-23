Governor Wolf announces stay at home order for six counties as coronavirus cases surge

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Monday afternoon that there are now 165 new cases of COIVD-19.

The latest figures bring the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 644 individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

6595 patients have tested negative for coronavirus. Six adults have died from COVID-19 in five different counties.

At least 60 Pennsylvanians have required hospitalization due to the virus.



“All of us need to take the situation very seriously. Most of us have not experienced a disruption like this in daily life ever before. Our Commonwealth has not experienced distribution of this magnitude in its supply chains since at least the Civil War,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Governor Tom Wolf also announced a stay at home order starting at 8 p.m. for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.

“You must stay in your home unless not leaving your home endangers a life,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine stressed that her main concern is the increase of Cronavirus cases in Pennsyvlana.

“Yesterday we had 108 new cases, today we have 165 new cases,” said Dr. Levine.