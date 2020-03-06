Governor Wolf to announce coronavirus update

Governor Wolf and the Secretary of Health are set to provide an update on the coronavirus at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Dr. Rachel Levine, Governor Tom Wolf, and PEMA officials will hold a press conference to outline steps for Pennsylvanians to keep themselves healthy.

This comes after a decision early Friday morning to close five schools in the Central Bucks School District after several people were exposed to the coronavirus.

So far, there are no confirmed cases in Pennsylvania.

According to a press release, the CDC expects more cases to be confirmed across the country in upcoming days and weeks but wants everyone to take action to prevent the spread of the virus.

The announcement from Governor Wolf and Dr. Levine is set for 9:30 a.m. at PEMA headquarters.

ABC27 will be at the announcement and will have updates on-air and online.