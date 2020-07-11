Graffiti, vandalism and break and entry occurred at East Pennsboro Elementary School in Enola

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Donna M. Dunar, Ed.D, Superintendent of Schools, it occurred on Friday, July 10, 2020 at around 1:30 p.m. There was also an act of graffiti vandalism that took place at the administration center to the sign outside of the building.

The graffiti message written in blue paint spray on the wall of East Pennsboro Elementary School depicted the symbol of Islam, the half-moon and the star.

The graffiti message written in blue spray paint on the sign at the administration building read, “1312,” an activist, anti-police message in reference to the police.

This matter is presently under police investigation.