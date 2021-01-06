Grants awarded to West Chester University to reduce sexual assault on campuses

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday State Representatives Dianne Herrin (D) and Christina Sappey (D) of Chester announced $29,574 in It’s On Us PA state grants for West Chester University from the Pa. Department of Education.

This grant will help reduce sexual violence on university campuses as they are provided from Jan. 2021 through May 2022.

“I appreciate this investment to help ensure the safety and well-being of all of our students at West Chester University,” Herrin says. “Many of us can rest easier as parents knowing our children will be in environments that promote safety and in which educators have more resources to fight against sexual violence of all kinds.”

These funds will be used to improve awareness, prevention, reporting and response systems regarding sexual violence on campus.

The funds will also help remove and reduce barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting and accessing vital resources and demonstrate significant, proactive and sustainable leadership to change campus culture.

“Funding like this makes sure we have a system in place that people can feel safe when they walk through our campus grounds,” Sappey said. “It’s not enough to react to these incidents, we need to be more proactive and continue to challenge our students, teachers, faculty, staff and more to say something when they see something. All of us need to do our part to stop sexual violence before it happens.”