Greenville Wendy’s workers fired after video of sink bath

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Several employees at a Wendy’s in Greenville were fired after video surfaced online of a young man submerged in one of the kitchen sinks.

The video, posted to a community Facebook page, had been viewed tens of thousands of times as of Wednesday. It shows the person taking a bath in the sink while an employee walks by and talks with him and a third person records.

The images left some customers with a bad taste in their mouths.

“I brought someone here last week to eat here so I laughed at it and thought it was pretty nasty all at the same time,” said Michael Guerra, who lives in the area.

“My first date with my daughter’s mother was at that Wendy’s. Do you think I’d ever go back there?” said customer JohnMichael Molinares. “They should be held accountable.”

In a statement provided to News 8 Wednesday, franchise owner Team Schostak Family Restaurants called the incident “completely unacceptable” and said everyone involved was fired right away.

The statement added the restaurant on N. Lafayette Street at Summit Avenue had been thoroughly cleaned and visited by the health department after the incident.