Groundbreaking on Steelton’s new downtown mixed-use development project

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A big transformation of Steelton’s downtown is now underway in Dauphin County.

Dauphin County Commissioners, the developer, and Steelton officials all broke ground on the Steel Works, a new mixed-use development along North Front Street. Stretching six blocks, there will be 41 apartments, retail space, an amphitheater, a park, and more.

“We have about a 72-hundred square foot Dollar General site. We have Senior Life, which is a medical facility which is going to be in a 15,000 square foot facility, and then we have a prospective office user that’s looking at 20,000 square feet as well,” said Jonathan Bowser, Managing Partner for IDP, whch is the developer of the project.

The $30 to $40 million project has been in the works for more than a decade.

“It brings jobs, it brings hope. There hasn’t been a lot of investment here in Steelton over the years. I think this project proves that it can be done,” said Bowser.

The project, built on former steel mill land, is expected to be complete at the end of 2022, and many believe it will spur even more growth.

“There’s going to be over 100 employees that are all going to need somewhere to get coffee, grab lunch, get their hair done, nails done, those kinds of things, and I think there’s going to be a lot more opportunity for a lot of other small businesses to be able and come in here,” said Bowser.