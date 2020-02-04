Group seeks to improve police, community relations in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Police Department has made changes since a video surfaced and went viral of a man being tased by officers a year-and-a-half ago.

Community Police Working Group can be credited for some changes the department has made.

“The purpose of the group is to reset and recharge the relationship between the community and the police,” Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said.

Smith-Wade-El is a member of the group which is comprised of police representatives, Lancaster NAACP, churches, and city residents.

Community Police Working Group has been instrumental in developing a use of force policy, civil complaint form, and addressing issues in recruitment and hiring.

“We’re asking the community to come be a part of a more proactive approach that will define the relationship going forward instead of trying to adjust to things that happened previously,” Smith-Wade-El said.

He said moving forward, they want to define a value of respect that police and the community can share together.

“Second, is continued proactive and positive evaluations of our policies around all elements of public service,” Smith-Wade-El said in reference to the group’s goals.

Lancaster City Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said the department needs to hear what residents want if they are to continue making changes.

Monday’s meeting will be at the Masonic Lodge in Lancaster.

There are also meetings at: