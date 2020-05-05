Grove: Pharmacists should be allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Representative Seth Grove plans to introduce legislation that would allow pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccine once they become available.

“Pharmacists are highly trained and are currently allowed to administer flu immunization shots,” Grove said. “My bill addresses the potential issue of long lines of people awaiting a COVID-19 vaccine at their doctor’s offices before the problem arises.”

According to a press release from Grove’s office, the bill would allow pharmacists to administer a federally approved vaccine in a manner which complies with the rules and regulations established by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

By increasing the accessibility of a vaccine, once approved, the Commonwealth would be able to leverage skilled pharmacists as a force multiplier to save lives and improve public health according to Grove.

Grove says in order to immediately increase the Commonwealth’s testing capabilities during the time of a disaster declaration, the legislation would also allow pharmacists to conduct testing during a public health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grove recently circulated the co-sponsorship memo for the bill.

Top Stories: