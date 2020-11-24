HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Guitar Center, the biggest retailer of musical instruments and equipment, is filing for bankruptcy.
The company which owns about 300 storefronts, says business will continue without any interruptions.
It is the most recent business chain to file for chapter 11 following J-Crew and JC Penny who also filed for bankruptcy since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
TOP STORIES
- Efforts to provide food to families continues in Swatara Township
- ‘Jeopardy!’ to resume production Nov. 30 with Ken Jennings as first in ‘series of interim guest hosts’
- Guitar Center files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid COVID-19 resurgence
- Coronavirus relief: When will lawmakers reach deal on more help for Americans?
- Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days