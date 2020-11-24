Guitar Center files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid COVID-19 resurgence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Guitar Center, the biggest retailer of musical instruments and equipment, is filing for bankruptcy.

The company which owns about 300 storefronts, says business will continue without any interruptions.

It is the most recent business chain to file for chapter 11 following J-Crew and JC Penny who also filed for bankruptcy since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

