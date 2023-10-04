(WHTM) – This is what one witness says she heard along Market Street west of Penn Street just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

“Probably five to six shots,” said Lisa Thorne.

York City Police Detective Andy Baez said, “A male laying in the middle of the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police arrived. The victim at the time was still alert.”

Talking to police the 35-year-old provided critical information before he died—a dispute between two men who knew each other.

Baez said, “We don’t know if there was a physical altercation, verbal altercation, but we know it was something between the two of them that ended up with the victim suffering or receiving a gunshot wound.”

All the same kinds of details that could have happened during a more violent year like last year. but what happened after this shooting was different.

Baez said, “I was elated last night that where we typically we have to go knocking on doors and getting camera video, people were just sending it right to my inbox.”

Cooperation, police say, has helped lead to a year when in October this was the fifth homicide of the year.

“Last year it seemed like it was every other week,” said Baez.

It seemed like it because it was almost every other week, 22 homicides in 2022 and in 2023, most nights, anyway.

But Lisa Thorne saw and heard what happened Tuesday night.

“It’s been smooth sailing, no problems,” said Thorne. “I hope for no more violence in the neighborhood – It’s disturbing and we don’t want to repeat last year. and thank god we’re not close to that.”

“It’s always disheartening to see someone get shot and killed,” Baez said.