Local college to offer courses for contact tracing

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – Contact tracing jobs are on the rise and one local college is looking to get you trained.

Harrisburg Area Community College is about to offer online courses to get people trained to be contact tracers.

Contact tracers reach out to people who have recently been in contact with someone who has Covid-19.

“It’s crucial that this type of data gathering be part of our arsenal as we attempt to reopen our government,” Victor Rodgers, the associate provost of workforce development, at HACC said.

Rodgers said the courses will teach people skills that outlast the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the tenants of healthcare is how do you manage data, how is your customer service, how do you protect patient privacy,” Rodgers said. “All of those are key components of being a contact tracer and those are going to be in demand long after this virus has passed.”

The course does cost about $430, but HACC says most who sign up will qualify for financial aid.

“What we’re looking at is taking people who have little experience in this field and we’re going to get you comfortable with being part of our healthcare drive to combat this pandemic,” Rodgers said.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health already has a contact tracing program up and running and they have said that more than 100 contact tracers could be hired.

Rodgers said those who become community tracers are making an investment in themselves and the community.

For more information on the program, HACC is asking those who are interested to contact Abby Peslis, HACC director of corporate and business services, at alpeslis@hacc.edu.