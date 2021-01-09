HANNA Pantry donates to Susquehanna Township residents in need

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The HANNA Pantry held its food distribution at Susquehanna Township high school Saturday morning.

Volunteers handed out frozen meat, fruit, vegetables and other grocery items including dairy products.

The pantry hosts drive-thru events twice a month for Township residents.

Organizers say they will continue to provide help as long as there is a need.

“With COVID-19 happening this has gotten much bigger that providing for the students so we are here to make sure our students have food because if they have food they will be better learners but we also need to provide for the families,” Lori Shienvold, executive director of HANNA Pantry said.

Diapers and sanitizing wipes were also handed out.

The HANNA Pantry is open the second and fourth Saturday of every month.