YORK, Pa. (WHTM) –

According to Hanover Police in York County, a 30 year old woman was hit by a Honda Civic driven by Jordan Eyster just after nine Saturday night.

Police say it happened at the Clearview Shopping Center on Carlisle Street.

We’re told the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk.

She was flown to York Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating.