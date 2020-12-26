Hanover TrueNorth staff killed at residential site Christmas Eve

A police tape marks the perimeter of a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A TrueNorth Wellness Service’s staff member was killed at one of its residential sites in Hanover on Thursday, according to authorities.

The Hanover Borough Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Patrick Charles Guyer of Dillsburg and charged him with criminal homicide and burglary.

The police department believes the incident to be isolated in nature and has turned over the suspect to York County Sheriff’s Department for further disposition.

The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of the staff member to be homicide and the investigation is still ongoing.

The police department asks that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information regarding the incident to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.