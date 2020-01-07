Happy 250th Birthday Beethoven

Live Now
by: Ariana Tourangeau

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Ludwig van Beethoven, German composer, and pianist, would have been 250 on December 17.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno read a proclamation and wished Beethoven a Happy 250th Birthday at the Springfield Symphony Hall at 12:00 p.m Tuesday. Free birthday cake donated by Big Y was given out to attendees.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will be paying tribute to Beethoven with performances throughout the year with former music conductor Mark Russell Smith leading the festivities.

Beethoven was born on December 17, 1770, and died on March 26, 1827.

Orchestras around the world are celebrating the musical prodigy all year long.

This celebration will kick off the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s “All Beethoven!” program that is scheduled for January 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Springfield Symphony Hall.

