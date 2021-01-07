“Happy is Healthy,” 2021 Children’s Health Fair Goes Virtual for Pa. students

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Children’s Health Fair will be virtual from Jan. 11 through April 16, according to UPMC Pinnacle.

The event that teaches third-grade students how to live safe and healthy lives is sponsored by the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation and will be presented to students from Perry and Cumberland County.

Students will access a series of modules online every two weeks throughout the fair, these age-appropriate lessons are based on the theme “Healthy is Happy.”

“UPMC Pinnacle is committed to the health and wellness of our local communities,” said Tina Nixon, vice president for Mission Effectiveness, Diversity, and Inclusion for UPMC Pinnacle. “Being able to meet children where they are and teach them about health and health care helps them develop a positive attitude towards their health and well-being and may one day steer them to a career in health or science.”

The fair includes video sessions that will help them build self-esteem, promote positive relationships and prompt children to choose healthy lifestyles.

Students will rotate through the learning stations where they learn to identify food groups, how to stay safe on the internet, the negative effects of smoking, about health care careers and more.

The following schools will be participating in the event: East Pennsboro Elementary, West Creek Hills Elementary, Blain Elementary, Eisenhower Elementary, Iron Forge Elementary and New Bloomfield Elementary.