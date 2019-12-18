Harrisburg Council votes to allow second medical marijuana dispensary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City Council voted to allow a second medical marijuana dispensary in the city.

Local Dispensaries LLC can move forward with plans to open a facility on 17th Street in the Allison Hill second of the city.

It would be across from Hamilton Health Center.

Hamilton Health Center has been opposed to the facility moving into the neighborhood. Leaders said it was just not a good fit because there would be two daycare facilities within 1,000 feet of the dispensary.

The city’s planning commission disagreed and approved the project back in October.

Last month, Harrisburg’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened along North Sixth Street.