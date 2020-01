An estimated one billion animals have died in the Australian wildfires since September. With social media flooded with images of injured animals, the urge to help motivated residents at The Manor at Oakridge to help.

Picking up knitting needles, crochet hooks and sewing needles, the retirees got to work on crafting birds nests, blankets and joey pouches to send across the world to Australia.

The group will work with a family in Middletown to send the items over 10,000 miles away.