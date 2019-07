HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The chief of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire said a small fire at a rowhome was intentionally set on Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened on the 600 block of Radnor Street just before 1 p.m.

Chief Brian Enterline said in a tweet that a quick call to 911 by neighbors and fast response time prevented significant damage.

It is not clear if anyone was arrested.