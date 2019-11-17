Harrisburg firefighter released from hospital after line of duty injury

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg firefighter hurt after falling off of the porch roof of a burning home has been treated and released from the hospital, according to a Facebook post.

Firefighters were called to Briggs Street between 20th and Poplar Streets around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The fire started in one home and spread to several others.

Everyone at home at the time of the fire was able to make it out safely.

The Red Cross is helping 1 child and 7 adults who were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

