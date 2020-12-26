Christmas homicide in Harrisburg, suspect in police custody

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —  Late Friday night Harrisburg Police found a male victim suffering stab wounds on the 2400 block of N 4th Street, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

Nafisah McNeill, an acquaintance of the victim, was identified as the suspect following an investigation.

McNeill was taken into custody and has been charged with Criminal Homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

