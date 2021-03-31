Harrisburg interfaith vigil: Dozens stand in solidarity with Asian community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The video of the violence against Asian Americans during this pandemic has been disturbing and these cowardly attackers have been going after senior citizens the most.

Wednesday night, the Harrisburg community joined together for an interfaith vigil.

About 150 people from all backgrounds came to Hadee Mosque to stand in solidarity with the Asian community. It’s something that meant a lot to those affected by this intolerance and hatred.

This month alone, Asian Americans across the country have been brutally beaten and killed.

“Hate incidents targeting Asian Americans rose by nearly 150% in 2020, with Asian American women twice as likely to be targeted.”

Including the 65-year-old woman in New York City now hospitalized this week. Surveillance video shows her attacker repeatedly kicking her and telling her she doesn’t belong here. People watched it happen and didn’t intervene.

“Let us become less invisible because of their lives. Let us speak up and speak up loudly when we see things that are wrong,” said state Rep. Patty Kim (D-Dauphin).

Dozens of people packed into Hadee Mosque so others know hate won’t be tolerated in Harrisburg.

“It’s a sad event that is unfortunately unfolding and we have to get together here, but I think it is important for the community to come together and as one voice reject any of this happening,” said Saif Moosaraza.

“When you hurt, we all hurt,” said the Rev. Dr. Larry Pickens, executive director of the Pennsylvania Council of Churches.

Pickens likens this event to the George Floyd protests where many Asian Americans stood with African Americans.

“I think people of faith need to find ways to see commonalities and ways that we can cooperate together rather than live in the divisions that we presently find ourselves in today,” Pickens said.

“To see those that aren’t even categorized as the odd ones outcome with us and stand in solidarity with us means so much as well,” said Amie Bantz, said Amie Bantz, vice president/secretary of The Central PA Harrisburg Korean Association.

Many wishing they didn’t have to be at a vigil in the first place, but grateful for this showing of unity.