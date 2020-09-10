Harrisburg leaders to share updates on State Street Rapid Response Project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg city officials are scheduled to provide updates on the State Street Rapid Response Project Thursday.

The project is part of Vision Zero: the effort to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries in the Capital City.

City leaders say in the past two years, four pedestrians have been killed and several others have been injured trying to cross State Street.

The city engineer and project managers will be sharing updates at the intersection of State and 17th streets from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Harrisburg and PennDOT have been collecting community feedback and considering a variety of road design changes that would make life safer and easier for both people on foot and behind the wheel.

Among the options being considered are managing vehicle speed, improving signage, enhancing signal operation, and making physical changes to the street.

So far, the city has made some quick upgrades to the roadway’s school zones, including adding street lights, the word “school” in painting, and school zone flashers.

It’s made traffic signals larger, and added reflective tape and pedestrian buttons at 13th Street, 15th Street, and Civil War Drive.

Plus, it has trimmed trees along all of state street for better visibility.

The Vision Zero website has interactive maps where you can see the exact parts of the city with the most crashes.