Harrisburg man spreads holiday cheer and warmth to those in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg businessman who lost his company more than four years ago is still making sure the homeless have something to eat for the holidays.

Howard Henry, the owner of Howard Tire and Auto, has helped the homeless population during the holiday season for the past 15 years by having a place where they can pick up meals and coats.

Due to the pandemic this year Henry decided to go to different locations in the city of Harrisburg.

More than four years ago a portion of a parking lot and retaining wall at the McFarland Apartments collapsed on the roof of his business, forcing him to shut down.

“We have been given so much and they are in need and they are hopeless and they feel helpless and I have had moments like that in my life and I understand hopelessness and helplessness,” Henry says.