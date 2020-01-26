Harrisburg Mayor: Flags on 3 city properties to be lowered in honor of former Mayor Stephen Reed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Harrisburg’s current mayor said flags at several city properties will be lowered to half-staff in honor of former mayor Stephen Reed.
Reed died Saturday at the age of 70 after battling cancer. He served as the mayor of Harrisburg for 28 years.
Mayor Eric Papenfuse said flags will be lowered at City Hall, Riverfront Park, and City Island in honor of his life of public service.
Papenfuse said in a statement:
“Mayor Reed dedicated his life to the citizens of Harrisburg and central Pennsylvania. His transformative vision left an indelible mark on every major development project in our capital for over a generation. Harrisburg mourns his loss, and on behalf of our City, I extend my deepest condolences to his family…”Eric Papenfuse, Mayor of Harrisburg