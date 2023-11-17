(WHTM)– The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg is making sure hundreds of children get a Thanksgiving meal.

The week before Thanksgiving, the non-profit always provides meals to kids. This weekend they will serve more than four hundred homeless children, and they will serve even more meals next week. Many of the volunteers who will serve the meals are kids from the community.

“For me it’s more important that our kids are part of this process it teaches them a sense of giving back to their community and that’s where we feel is really important and creating good character leadership in our kids,” executive director for Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg Mark Hawthrone said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg is always looking for more volunteers, for those interested can click here.