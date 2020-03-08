Harrisburg overnight shooting under investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —   Emergency dispatchers say there was a shooting overnight in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 8th around 3 a.m.

One of our employees heard the gunshots, and there was a heavy police presence in the area. It happened off of Herr and North 3rd Streets.

“This man got shot outside of a club. The police showed up before the ambulance. I called the cops three times for the ambulance,” said Jaimie Crawford.

When they got there, officers found multiple shell casings and a single gunshot victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

