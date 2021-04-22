Harrisburg police departments continue to make changes since Floyd murder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department posted its use-of-force policy that bans chokeholds and hog-tying suspects on the city’s website, along with its union contract in an effort to improve transparency after the death of George Floyd.

City Council discussed creating an oversight board for the department but put it on the back burner for now.

Blake Lynch is the Director of Community Relations for the city’s police department. He says they will work hard to build trust in communities.

“We have community service employees who are civilians,” Lynch said. “We want them to talk to people and help connect our residents with our officers and the entire police department.”

Lynch says it will take time to make a strong connection, but is optimistic solid relationships will be built.

Swatara Township Police has an advisory board that is made of up people who can help oversee the department’s activities.

Tom Connolly is the president of the Swatara Township Board of Commissioners. He says it has been in place for a few years, and it has been helpful.

“We cover all of the important issues,” Connolly said. “We have no problem talking about race or police misconduct.”

Connolly says their community policing campaign has been in place for several years, and it has played a major role in building relationships with residents of all ages.