HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city early Tuesday.

Harvey Govan Jr. was shot in the area of 17th and Market streets around 12:15 a.m. His death is considered a homicide.

Police said they are still actively investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-558-6900.

They said a Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information leading to an arrest.