Harrisburg police investigating homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Police, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound(s) around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the 600 block of Benton Street for a report of shots fired.

The male was later pronounced deceased as a result of his injury(s).

The victim’s name was not immediately released, and no suspects or arrests were announced.

No additional details were available.

Anyone with information should call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

