Harrisburg police officer hospitalized after exposure to opioid

According to the Harrisburg Police Department, an officer was hospitalized after being exposed to an opioid, after someone threw it out of their car. We’re told, the officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of North 18th and Regina Streets around 7:20 p.m. on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle fled the stop, but was seen getting rid of something. The officer immediately stopped and secured the item. According to police, the officer then discovered that the item contained a suspected opioid substance.

Soon after coming into contact with it, the officer began to recognize they were displaying symptoms and/or effects of a potential exposure to opioids. The officer called for help and was soon afterwards administered a dose of Narcan by responding officers from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police and Dauphin County Probation.

The officer was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer was later discharged, and is expected to make a full recovery. Harrisburg Police are still investigating and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information on the fleeing vehicle, to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH. People providing tips can remain anonymous, and tips may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.