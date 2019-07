HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department has suspended one of its officers after a sexual assault charge was filed against him in Blair County.

Charges were filed against Mitchell Moyer on Friday Tyrone Borough.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Tom Carter confirmed the suspension on Tuesday.

Court records show the 28-year-old officer is facing multiple charges including indecent assault.

He has posted bail and is expected back in court in Blair County in three weeks.